Top award for north-east diabetes volunteer

A north-east volunteer has won a national award for his work helping those with diabetes.

Dave Curry, from Westhill, who is chairman of the Diabetes Scotland Aberdeen & District local group, has been presented with the Inspire Award for supporting Diabetes UK at a ceremony in Glasgow.

The 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 30 years ago, organises meetings and events for people living with diabetes to get together and share their experiences and he also frequently speaks on behalf of the charity.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said when he was first diagnosed it was a “big shock”, but he received a great deal of support which helped him.

He added: “That’s why I want to help other people living with the condition.”