Top award for north-east fire crew

A fire chief has praised a crew after they were recognised for their efforts in rescuing a man who needed urgent hospital treatment.

The team, from the city’s North Anderson Drive station, were called to Elgin where they battled through adverse weather conditions to remove him from a house.

They completed the operation in less than an hour with help from other emergency services.

Now their efforts have earned them recognition at this year’s Brave@Heart ceremony, organised by the Scottish Government, where they were presented with an award by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Watch manager Dennis Chalmers, crew managers Scott Hamilton and Euan Cargill, and firefighters Mike McArthur, Neil Barnett, Ross Moran, Jack Miller, Graham Taylor, Neil McDonald and Raymond Forsyth were praised for their actions.

Mr Chalmers, the incident commander who oversaw the operation that night, said: “The weather conditions were really horrible and our crews were met with heavy sleet and wind.

“But we made great progress using specialist equipment to cut away and remove the concrete blocks from below the window area to allow full access after 45 minutes.

“We had members of the crew inside and outside the property to keep the casualty and his family updated throughout the process.”

On Tuesday the crew attended the Brave@Heart awards in Edinburgh, which recognise acts of bravery and heroism across the emergency and voluntary sectors in Scotland, as well as commending members of the public.

David Farries, the deputy assistant chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The crew can be extremely proud of the way they expertly handled this incident in challenging conditions.

“The Brave@Heart award is a testament to the determination of our highly skilled firefighters.”