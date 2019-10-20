Top award for north-east electronics retailer

A north-east retailer has landed a top award for its quality and service.

Inverurie-based Booth Scotland was presented with the ERT award for best independent consumer electronics at a ceremony.

The event took place at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London’s Covent Garden earlier this month.

Booth Scotland was subject to an assessment by industry experts who judged the retailer categories.

Trevor Booth, director at Booth Scotland, was delighted to be presented with the award.

He said “Booth Scotland continue to strive to deliver high quality products and services within the north-east. We are delighted to be recognised for this hard work, it means a lot to our team who continuously put in the hours and effort to provide for our customers.

“We look forward to seeing how we can continue to develop and push the standards of consumer electronics within the retail industry.”