Top architects to build HQ at disused North-east quarry

An award-winning architecture company which has worked on major projects across the UK is building its new studio in a disused Aberdeenshire quarry.

Moxon has chosen Crathie to be its “permanent base” in Scotland as it seeks to expand its operations north of the border, which includes the renovation of the Fife Arms hotel in Braemar.

The modern building – which has been granted planning permission by Aberdeenshire Council – has been designed to blend in with the forest surrounding the site.

It will be divided into two separate spaces joined by a covered walkway providing “a sheltered space to enjoy the wooded surroundings”.

The company, which has been involved in major infrastructure developments such as the high-speed rail network HS2 and a range of conservation and arts projects across Somerset and the south-west of England, intends to start construction of its new studio by the end of the year.