News / Local

Top Aberdeenshire care home slammed by inspectors who found dirty bed ‘smelling of urine’

by James Wyllie
18/03/2021, 10:40 am
Inspectors have ordered improvements at a top north-east care home after raising concerns it could be a potential breeding ground for coronavirus.

Representatives of the Care Inspectorate found bins “obstructed by clutter” and a dusty bed which smelled of urine during a visit to Clashfarquhar House in Stonehaven.

Following the unannounced inspection last month, the regulator has graded the 21-person service as “weak”.

