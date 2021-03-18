Top Aberdeenshire care home slammed by inspectors who found dirty bed ‘smelling of urine’

Inspectors have ordered improvements at a top north-east care home after raising concerns it could be a potential breeding ground for coronavirus.

Representatives of the Care Inspectorate found bins “obstructed by clutter” and a dusty bed which smelled of urine during a visit to Clashfarquhar House in Stonehaven.

Following the unannounced inspection last month, the regulator has graded the 21-person service as “weak”.