Top Aberdeen cop pays tribute to NHS Grampian on International Nurses Day

A top Aberdeen cop has paid tribute to NHS Grampian as the health board marks International Nurses Day.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce, Area Commander for Aberdeen North, also extended a thank you from the north-east division to communities around the region for continuing to follow government advice.

He said: “Today marks International Nurses Day and together we pay a poignant tribute to our colleagues in NHS Grampian.

“To show our sincere appreciation for all they have done and continue to do, I ask that we continue to follow the Scottish Government advice, ensuring we protect the NHS and save lives.

“I extend my appreciation to residents across our communities, through these difficult times, as we collectively continue to navigate this pandemic together.”

