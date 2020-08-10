Tons of debris, asbestos and pigeon excrement cleared from historic Aberdeen school

Work to convert a former Aberdeen school has moved forward.

Contractors working Victoria Road School in Torry have been clearing out the inside of the historic granite building.

According to the group behind the project to save the buildings, contractor Lawrie Demolition has removed tons of “pigeon guano, asbestos, collapsed ceilings and other debris”.

Now this work has been undertaken, engineers and the architects behind the redevelopment will now be able to access more areas of the 142-year-old school.

In May plans to turn the former school into a community hub with affordable housing and nursery were approved.

Project Architect, David Murray of DMA, said: “This is a big step forward and we’re all very eager to get into many parts of the building which have been inaccessible till now to get vital information we need the allow us to complete the technical design.”

Victoria Road School had been earmarked for development by the Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust since 2018, but those plans hit a setback when the building was struck by a devastating fire in 2019.

Victoria Road School in Torry has been a mainstay of the community since it was built in 1878.

After surviving direct bomb hits during the Second World War, the school continued to serve pupils in the area until 2008 when it closed its doors for good.