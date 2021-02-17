Tomintoul Highland Games cancelled for another year

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Tomintoul Highland Games for another year.

Organisers of the Moray event took the decision with “deep regret” and “much soul searching”.

The event in the Cairngorms village was also cancelled in 2020 with the rest of the Highland Games calendar.

179th TOMINTOUL HIGHLAND GAMES – 17th July 2021 – CancelledFollowing our recent Committee Meeting and after much soul… Posted by Tomintoul Highland Games on Monday, February 15, 2021

Tomintoul follows Forres and Cornhill in cancelling its 2021 extravaganza too.

In a statement, secretary Patricia Grant said: “This action has been prompted by the current Covid-19 ongoing situation.

“Whilst we are aware that the vaccine programme is being rolled out at some pace, we are concerned regarding the ongoing rules with regard to social distancing along with large gathering restrictions.”