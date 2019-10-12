Tokens could boost north-east pupils’ green spaces

North-east primaries are hoping to scoop a slice of a £15,000 prize to help improve their facilities.

The schools are taking part in the Evening Express Pounds for Primaries contest with parents, school pupils and staff currently busy collecting tokens.

It will run until Saturday October 26 with a total of £15,000 up for grabs. Schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils could win up to £2,500.

There are also prizes of £1,500 and £1,000 to help improve the lives of pupils at smaller educational facilities.

One of the schools set to take part is Udny Green Primary School.

Head teacher Wendy Gibson said: “If we were a lucky winner of a share of the funding then we would spend the money on improving our school grounds, in particular renovating and upgrading our school pond as well as purchasing a poly-tunnel.”

Another north-east school busy collecting the tokens and hoping for a chance to win is Heathryburn School.

Elaine Duffus, the school’s music specialist, explained that the money, if they win, will go towards enhancing the pupils’ music skills.

She added: “We plan to purchase some new musical instruments to enable our pupils to further enhance their music skills.

“We have a large number of very talented, musical, pupils at Heathryburn and we would like to help them to make the best use of their abilities with a variety of new instruments.”

The tokens will be featured in the Evening Express every day, and the competition is open to all primary schools in the Evening Express circulation area.

Schools can register, as well as parent councils, to be in with a chance of winning cash to help improve the learning experience of primary school children.

Entries can still be registered until the date the last voucher appears in the newspaper.

Posters to show that schools are taking part are also available.

To enter the competition and sign up for a poster go to bit.ly/2mPkTmF