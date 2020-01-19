North-east council introduces toilet scheme

Dozens of premises across the north-east will participate in a scheme to provide free access to toilets.

Under the Moray Council scheme, toilets will be available for the public to use, free of charge and without obligation to purchase goods or a service, during each building’s normal operating hours.

A number of premises in Elgin are taking part including the Royal Hotel, Moray Council Annexe, Elgin Library and Elgin Community Centre.

In Buckie, Moray Reach Out, Buckie Swimming Pool, Buckie Library and Time Restaurant are also participating.

In Keith, the Ugie House Hotel, community centre and swimming pool, Keith Library and Keith Resource Centre are also involved.

Chairman of Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure committee Graham Leadbitter said: “It’s great to see members of the business community working in partnership with Moray Council to provide valuable comfort facilities for residents and visitors to the area.”

A full list of opening hours and addresses for premises involved in the scheme are available on Moray Council’s website, here.