Toilet reopens at north-east beach

Visitors to a north-east beauty spot can spend a penny again after its toilets reopened.

The facilities at Aberdour beach near Fraserburgh can now be used.

New Aberdour, Tyrie and Pennan community council have confirmed the move.

A statement from the group confirmed the toilet has reopened and they also paid tribute to villagers who have been helping keep the community looking its best during the coronavirus crisis.

It said: “Thanks to community volunteers the public toilet at the beach has been reopened.

“We would also like to thank all the volunteers in our three villages who have worked so hard to keep their villages looking good and for looking after each other during lock down. Community spirit is a alive and well.”