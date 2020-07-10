TOGETHER AT LAST! Aberdeen couple separated by Covid-19 since March reunited on 60th wedding anniversary

Blowing kisses through a face mask and sitting several metres apart is not how anybody would choose to spend a moment as special as a diamond wedding anniversary.

But for George and Grace Riddell, the love that carried them through sixty years of marriage kept them connected despite the social distancing.

George, 88, and Grace, 94, had hardly spent a day apart since their wedding day on July 9 1960.

Even after Grace fell ill and broke her hip three years ago, eventually meaning she had to move away from George and into a care home, her husband would take a taxi to visit her once – or even twice – every day.

Julie Dixon, the couple’s granddaughter, said: “For the once or twice a day that they would meet, it was just knowing the other one was there, there wasn’t even much conversation. It was just being together.

“She would be asleep for an hour, and he would say he was just going away, and she would get upset even though she was sleeping.”

That changed on March 12, when Rubislaw Park Care Home had to go into lockdown and stop allowing visitors, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, they have only had four virtual visits, and George has made two trips to see her through the care home’s window.

“Just being there was nice for both of them, but these meetings would suggest they should talk, which was difficult,” said Julie, 37.

For the couple’s 60th anniversary, though, the care home made arrangements to allow the couple to see each other without glass in the way.

With George sitting outside and Grace in the care home vestibule, and a large celebration cake between them, she was able to ask him to take his bunnet off – before adding, ‘I love you’.

The bag of gifts and flowers the family had brought along needed to be taken in by the carers, and the family who came along – daughter June Greig, granddaughter Julie and great-grandsons Max and Oliver – had to stand further back in the car park.

Meanwhile, Colleen Wilson, 39, another of the couple’s granddaughters, joined on a video chat.

It was an unusual way to mark such a momentous milestone in their enduring relationship.

George recalled how they first met. He said: “I was born in Aberdeen, Bedford Road, but Gracie was born in the country, out in Foggieloan.

“I was out with a friend of mine and his girlfriend, and we went to the Palais, which was a dance hall at one time just off Dee Street – it’s not here now.

“He said, ‘You not got a girlfriend yet?’ and I said, ‘No.’

“They happened to see Grace down in the dance hall, which was mobbed. They said go on down, and we’ll point her out to you.

“I was going around going, ‘This one?’ ‘No.’ ‘This one?’ ‘No.’ ‘This one?’ ‘Aye, that’s her’ – so that’s how we met!”

George was 28, and Grace was 34. They married not long afterwards.

“I don’t remember much from the wedding, there was only about 12 folk there,” he said.

“Friends of Grace’s and friends of mine, and that was the end of it.”

As George worked in the machine room at Aberdeen Journals, the couple moved from a sub-let on Spa Street to Wallace House in Hazlehead, where they remained for 56 years.

They had two children, June and Steven, four grandchildren, including Julie, Colleen, Christian and Stacey, and five great grandchildren – Julie’s kids Max, Oliver, Eliza and Emily and Colleen’s son Fraser.

Julie said: “What I remember is they’ve always been together.

“They went out to most places as a couple, except at the weekend – grandad liked the bowling and have a beer, whereas grandma liked to go to her church.

“But apart from that, they pretty much did everything together.”

George says the secret to remaining such a happy and close couple over six decades, even into such an unprecedented and trying time, is simple:

“I just did what I was telt and that was it!”

Kristin Jackson-Brown, regional director for Rubislaw Park Care Home operator Care Concern Group, said: “We were delighted to facilitate a visit to mark this extra special occasion, particularly during such unusual and challenging times.

“The well being of our residents lies at the heart of everything we do, and I am very grateful to the Rubislaw Park Care Home team for working hard to help the celebrations take place in a safe and careful way.”