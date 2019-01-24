‘TOFS TOFS, BABY’ North Sea crew make rap video to highlight safety

A North Sea drilling crew has rustled up a rap video to highlight safety offshore.

Aberdeen man Marc Gauld enlisted the help of his crewmates on the Borr Drilling Paragon B391 rig to rework Vanilla Ice’s 1990 hit “Ice Ice Baby” to “TOFS TOFS Baby”.

TOFS, or time out for safety, is a planned event where offshore companies take time to carry out toolbox talks and review their safety operations.

Marc, who is a mechanic offshore, decided making the video would be a boost to the staff on the rig, currently based in the southern North Sea.