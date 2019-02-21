Toddler airlifted to Glasgow in serious condition after north-east fire

A 13-month-old toddler has been airlifted to hospital in Glasgow in a serious condition following a fire in a north-east town.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the Macdonald Drive area of Lossiemouth in the at around 3.45am this morning.

Three people, including the toddler, were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The 13-month-old child was then flown to Glasgow.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and a woman, 31, is also expected to be transferred there later today – both are in a serious condition.

Neighbouring properties were also evacuated as a precaution.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage in establishing what caused the fire.

“A joint investigation by ourselves and the fire service is due to take place today, following a structural survey.

“The three occupants of the house are all in a serious condition and our thoughts are with them and their family at this time.

“MacDonald Drive between St Margarets Crescent and Rinnes Drive is currently closed to allow access for emergency services vehicles.

“The local community is thanked for their patience and understanding whilst we, and partner agencies, carry out our inquiries.”