News / Local Toddler airlifted to ARI after medical emergency near Alford cemetery By Craig Munro 04/11/2021, 6:35 pm Updated: 04/11/2021, 6:54 pm A toddler has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a medical emergency near Alford Cemetery. It is understood Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance was called to the incident to assist ambulance ground crews. Witnesses saw the organisation's helicopter landing in open ground beside the graveyard around 3.15pm. The young girl was flown to the hospital accompanied by her mother 15 minutes later.