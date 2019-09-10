‘Tired’ north-east academy tops £1bn funding plan as Nicola Sturgeon visits north-east

The First Minister flew into the north-east yesterday to unveil a £1 billion spending plan for new schools across Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon was joined by her deputy John Swinney at Peterhead Academy as she announced that a long-awaited new campus for the Aberdeenshire town would be included in the first phase of the scheme.

The announcement has been welcomed by local politicians, parents and pupils – who told her the existing building is “tired”.

The First Minister explained the new Peterhead campus would replace the academy, Dales Park Primary, Meethill Primary and the Anna Ritchie School for children with additional needs, by bringing nursery, primary and academy education together under one roof.

And Ms Sturgeon said it could be open as soon as 2022.

She said: “This is good news for Peterhead and many other towns across the country.

“It builds on the progress we’ve made over the past decade or more, and will mean the next generation of young people in Peterhead will be learning in a new school building.

“The new building will have up-to-date technology and will be much more able to provide the kind of education young people need and deserve.”

Aberdeenshire Council has set aside £71 million to invest in the new campus, which will include a 1,400-capacity secondary school and a new 600-capacity primary.

The top politicians were welcomed to the school by head girl Caitlin Anderson, inset, and Leah Garland.

Leah, 17, said: “We told the First Minister that most of the building is tired but the newer bits are lovely.”

Last May, it emerged that repairs were needed to the existing school’s roof, drainage, electrical system and ceilings to keep it open.

There were concerns that paying for repairs to the Prince Street site could set back the community campus scheme by a decade.

The Government has confirmed it will plough between £220m and £275m into creating a first tranche of 26 new schools across Scotland, with further waves of investment to be announced within 12 months.