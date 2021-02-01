Tips given to north-east householders on how to stop rats

A national trade body is encouraging north-east residents to take steps to prevent rats seeking refuge in homes this winter.

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) has warned that rodents may seek warmer, indoor spaces after being forced out of their homes due to flooding with recent wintry weather.

As a result, people across the north-east are being urged to take measures to prevent rats from coming into their homes.

Measures such as plugging any gaps, holes or crevices in exterior walls can help prevent rodents gaining access.

The BPCA has also encouraged people to check drain covers fit properly, and disused pipes should be sealed off.

Dee Ward-Thompson, BPCA technical manager, said: “Each year winter weather forces some rats to seek warmer, indoor spaces near a source of food, but flooding can drive even more rats out of their burrow, forcing them to find a new place to nest.

“Rats are strong swimmers and are capable of 72 hours’ non-stop swimming in their search for a new home.

“Rats may use pipes, as well as unscreened vents or gaps in the eaves and roof edges, to gain access.

“Rats are exceptionally agile and despite their size, even adult males can get through gaps and crevices as small as two centimetres.

“Once inside they will head under the floor or find a warm space to build a nest in the walls or loft.”

Dee added: “Rats can have a devastating impact on householders. The sound of them scuttling around in the walls or roof can also be extremely distressing.

“And while one rat in the home is an immediate problem, they have a rapid breeding cycle, so an infestation can escalate quickly.

“Rats should be dealt with by a professional pest controller who knows the area, can identify their likely habitat, and has the knowledge and experience to treat any particular issue.”