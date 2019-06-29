Time’s running out … Today’s your last chance to enter Little Leopards competition

Dozens of children from across the north-east turned out as part of the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

Our photographer was poised in the Trinity Centre ready to capture the best smiles the young hopefuls had to offer.

A cash prize awaits the winner of the competition, with plenty of other goodies up for grabs.

Among those posing for the camera were Kimberley Heath, five and her sister Samantha, two.

The Peterhead siblings were accompanied by dad Kevin, 29 and mum Kristelle, 27.

Kristelle said: “We were just passing and decided to give it a go because the girls love balloons and having their photo taken. It’s a really nice thing to do.

“They are both into absolutely everything at the moment. Kimberley likes painting and swimming and Samantha likes playing in the water too.

“They are full of energy.”

Also being photographed was five-month-old Jaxon Lafferty.

The Cove tot was brought along by mum Charlene Coulter, 30 and his nana Janice. Charlene said: “We decided to enter because we were passing and Jaxon was looking so smart in his good shirt.

“He loves animals and anything on baby TV. Singing is his favourite – he loves it when I sing to him.

“He is just at a stage where he’s starting to move around so he’s keeping me on my toes.”

In addition to £500, the winner of Little Leopards will receive a trophy and a canvas print of the winning picture.

Their family will also receive a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of Champagne and a bouquet of flowers.

The 11 runners-up will each receive a canvas and a free ice cream and coffee for four from Mackie’s 19.2.

Today is the final chance for youngsters to take part. It is open to children aged five and under and runs from 10am to 4pm.

Entries can be made by filling out the form in today’s Evening Express taking it to the centre.