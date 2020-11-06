Time’s running out for Aberdeen residents to claim free community salt bags

Aberdeen residents are being reminded to apply for a free community salt bag to treat icy roads and pavements in their neighbourhood.

The deadline for the local authority scheme is November 15.

It is designed to help communities help themselves when winter starts and, in addition, big community salt bins will again be available in strategic locations around Aberdeen,

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, the council’s transport spokeswoman, said: “Council workers are gearing up for winter and communities are encouraged to play their part too.

“We have a dedicated workforce of around 90 to cover 24/7 operations on our roads and pavements and they do their best under challenging conditions, often going above and beyond to keep the city moving. Almost half of the city’s roads and our busiest pavements on Union Street are treated before 7.30 am.

“Unfortunately, our staff can’t be everywhere at the same time so we have created as many opportunities as possible to enable communities to help themselves and their neighbours.”

The one-tonne community salt bags, like the salt provided in grit bins, will be for use only on public areas. A secure and accessible area, like a driveway or garage, would have to be available for storing the one-tonne community salt bags.

The community salt bags are delivered free of charge, are replaced as necessary, and are removed at the end of winter.