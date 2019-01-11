Video: Timelapse footage shows demolition of Middlefield flats making way for £49.5 million Haudagain works

A contractor has been appointed to carry out work at Aberdeen’s Haudagain roundabout.

The £49.5 million project will see a new road created to connect North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road and resulted in the demolition of 130 properties in the Middlefield area.

Farrans Construction will carry out the work on the project, which is set to get under way this year.

The new road is expected to open in March 2021.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, said: “This marks another significant milestone in delivering improvements for road users in the north-east.

“Already people are feeling the benefits from the recently opened stretch of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

“We are delivering on our commitment to improve the roads in the north east of Scotland, having progressed this project concurrently with the AWPR we want to deliver the benefits for road users and communities as soon as possible.”

Once complete, the 500m of new dual carriageway will remove traffic from a major bottleneck, and, according to Transport Scotland, bring air-quality improvements to around 75,000 homes in Aberdeen.

