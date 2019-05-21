Time-travel adventure as Tardis touches down in north-east

North-east residents will be able to step inside a virtual reality version of the Tardis for the first time.

As part of a tour around libraries in the area, fans will be given the chance to be Doctor Who’s assistant during VR workshops organised by the BBC.

Doctor Who: The Runaway, a new virtual reality film by the BBC, came out earlier this month and the tour will allow access to those without VR equipment at home.

The animated movie has the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, voicing the character as she recruits the viewer as her unlikely assistant in a race against time to fight an evil alien.

It is up to the participant, armed with their own sonic screwdriver, to help the 13th Doctor.

Jo Pearce, creative director for the BBC’s digital drama team, said: “Fans will find themselves at the centre of this wonderfully animated story, helped by the natural charm and humour of Jodie Whittaker, in an adventure that really captures the magic of Doctor Who.”

She added: “Viewers truly are in for a treat – for those who ever dreamed of helping to pilot the Tardis, this is your opportunity.”

As part of the BBC VR Hub’s tour, virtual reality headsets will be available at Meldrum Library on Saturday from 10am-1pm, at Stonehaven Library next Monday from 10am-1pm, Fraserburgh Library on Tuesday, from 4-7pm and at Westhill Library next Wednesday, from 1-4pm.

Councillor Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee chairwoman, said: “It is pleasing to see the Live Life Aberdeenshire Library Service embracing modern technology to encourage everyone to journey into a world of make believe and fantasy.

“I would like to thank the BBC for allowing Live Life Aberdeenshire to use these fantastic virtual reality headsets in a selection of libraries.”

Booking a slot is recommended and can be found at: http://bit.ly/30u0McZ