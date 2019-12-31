Time to stop stigma surrounding poverty, says AberNecessities

The boss of a north-east charity which helps families tackle poverty wants to break the stigma surrounding the issue.

Michelle Herd, chief operating officer of AberNecessities, believes families are worried about the reactions they receive when people find out they are struggling.

But she insisted the response the charity has had from the public in Aberdeen shows people are keen to support those in need.

The charity posted a video earlier this year featuring the story of a young mum.

It was watched more than 100,000 times and saw the organisation inundated with messages of support and offers of help.

Michelle said: “There is stigma about single parents or people who are on benefits but the mum in our video was overwhelmed with the positive response. We got nothing but positive messages from people asking ‘how can we help’ or ‘how can we make things better for this family’.

“People just want to do whatever they can and I think the opportunity is there.

“It’s not just about giving a monetary donation.

“People can give nearly-new clothes and equipment they have grown out of.

“It’s heartbreaking reading the stories. There are a lot of difficult stories and we just hope the items the families get help them.”

The charity receives donations of items such as nappies, clothes and bedding, and gives them to families through intermediaries including social workers and schools.

Michelle revealed the community in the north-east has helped a huge number of families – estimated to be around 350 – in the last nine months.

She said: “We had a family who only had one lightbulb in the house. If we get an individual case like that where it’s a simple thing for us to do we will do it.

“We had a story recently where a family received a double buggy. They got in touch to say it had changed their lives because they were able to do things like going to the park and going shopping.

“Usually it’s all the bad side of things you hear about and how negative people are to others but that’s not the case. There is a huge community spirit in Aberdeen.

“That has been going on since we started up in March and we are seeing that continuing.

It’s not just this time of year. It’s going on all the time and that’s really heartwarming.”