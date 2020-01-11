North-east primary school registration set to open for 2021

Registration for primary one admission in Aberdeenshire is to take place next week.

All children who reach their fifth birthday by February 28 2021 are invited to register for admission in August.

Aberdeenshire Council is asking parents to visit the primary school of their choice during the week, which runs from January 13 to January 17.

If this is not possible, parents or carers should contact the school by the end of February.

When visiting, they should take along their child’s birth certificate and proof of home address, such as a recent utility bill or bank statement.

Once the school has seen the documents, parents will be asked to complete an online application which can be found at aberdeenshire.gov.uk/applyFor SchoolPlace

Anyone wishing to defer their child’s start should ask their nursery for a delayed entry form.