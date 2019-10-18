Time running out to apply for a one-tonne salt bag from Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen residents have just a fortnight left to apply for free community salt bags from the council.

Individuals or community groups wishing to salt pavements and roads in their areas have until November 1 to apply.

The scheme, which was first introduced in 2012-13, lets residents request a one-tonne bag of salt as an alternative to salt bins.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, urged the public to take advantage of the scheme.

She said: “There are criteria to follow but for anyone who wants to help out during the winter and has the capacity to do that, I would encourage them to get in touch with the council.

“There will be some people who request them and the sites aren’t suitable so there will be decisions made on where they go.”

The local authority has amassed 12,000 tonnes of salt and has an army of 180 staff and a fleet of 44 vehicles at the ready to keep roads and pavements passable.

Mrs Macdonald said she believes the council is “prepared” for the winter ahead – with a rough season predicted.

She added that the council could face “challenges” relating to gritting extra roads, such as Anderson Drive, that have fallen under its control following the opening of the AWPR.

She said: “I feel we are prepared. We have learned year-on-year.

“We have some extra roads to grit and be responsible for this year with the opening of the AWPR and that will have its own challenges.

“Certainly, speaking to the roads team last week, they were up for it and ready, whatever the weather.”

For the first time, residents will also be able to track the progress of gritters via the council’s website to see what work they are carrying out and on which streets.

This could one day become an app, the council’s transport spokeswoman hopes.

She said: “People can go online first thing and see the routes they’re thinking of taking and see if the route has been gritted.

“It will also save multiple phone calls that takes up the council’s time.

“I hope people will use it. If it proves popular, it may be that the council could develop an app.”

Those taking part in the salt bags scheme must have a secure location on their property such as a driveway or garden to store the bag and access for a delivery lorry.

Before they deliver the bag, the council has to check that the drop-off location and storage space available is suitable.

The criteria states salt bags cannot be dropped off on footpaths, roads or grassy areas.

Any groups that would like a one-tonne bag should email winter@aberdeencity.gov.uk or phone 03000 200 292 before November 1.