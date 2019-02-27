Time running out for Aberdeen’s kids to vote for their favourite books

Time is running out for the public to voice its thoughts on a national children’s book award.

Aberdeen City Council chiefs are carrying out a consultation where families are being invited to share their thoughts on books nominated by the Bookbug Picture Book Prize.

The national award is run by the Scottish Book Trust and more than 17,000 children across Scotland vote for their favourite book.

Aberdeen City Libraries supports the prize as an opportunity for children and families to read together.

The staff are interested in understanding whether taking part in the Bookbug Picture Book Prize encourages them to try new authors.

In the online questionnaire, which closes on March 4, people will be asked which of the nominated books they read. For more information on the consultation and to fill out the online survey, visit bit.ly/2TdKHrf