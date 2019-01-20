Time running out for Aberdeen entrepreneurs to apply for new programme

North-east entrepreneurs have until the end of the month to apply for a programme that could take their business to the next level.

Applications for social enterprise Elevator’s Spring Accelerator’s are now open.

The 12-week course encourages ambitious pre-starts to take ideas and discover potential growth and investment opportunities.

The scheme will run from February 25 to May 22 in Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth.

Successful parties will be matched with mentors and get access to investors.

Andy Campbell, head of Elevator’s Accelerator, said: “Having a great product or idea is only one piece of the puzzle to making success happen. Our Accelerator programmes exist to push businesses to grow, collaborate and flourish.

“Our team is highly skilled to take start-ups and existing businesses to the next level and ready for follow-on investment.

“We are looking for game changers and world beaters, disruptors and pioneers.

“We want to be blown away by innovation, potential and passion and identify those who are prepared to work hard at realising their potential, whether it is a start-up or existing company.”

Applications will close on January 25.

