Just days left for lucky winner to claim £1 million Lottery jackpot

There are just nine days left for an Aberdeen resident to claim a £1 million prize from a National Lottery competition.

The National Lottery is looking for the Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner who scooped top prize from the Lotto draw on Saturday, April 8 – and the deadline is October 5.

Players are being urged to check their code, with the winning raffle ticket being GREY 3482 8937.

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the United Kingdom.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Time is fast running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.”

Anyone who has any queries or believes they have the winning ticket should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or e-mail help@national-lottery.co.uk