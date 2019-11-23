Astronaut Tim Peake to promote STEM subjects in Aberdeen

North-east pupils will have the chance to hear from astronaut Tim Peake when he visits Aberdeen next year.

He will appear as part of a series of STEM events being hosted by The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and artificial intelligence (AI).

DataFest20 will bring together data leaders, practitioners, industry, public sector and education to discuss how data science can benefit society and drive innovation.

Robert Gordon University will host the first DataFest event in Aberdeen on March 18, which is open to S1 to S3 pupils and young members of coding clubs from the region.

A second event will be held in Edinburgh at RBS Gogarburn on March 19 and is open to P4 to P6 pupils and kids in coding clubs from across the capital.

Jude McCorry, head of business development at The Data Lab, said: “Data itself isn’t what is valuable, it’s what we do with it to lead innovation, see what is possible, create an impact and drive more benefits from data.

“For Scotland to be a global leader in data innovation, we must do more to encourage our young people to take up STEM subjects and careers.

“Since his successful International Space Station mission in 2016, Tim Peake is on a new mission to inspire young people about STEM and we are thrilled to be welcoming him to our first event in Aberdeen.”