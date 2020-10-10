Tim Hortons announce plans for outlet in ‘every major city and town’

Could Tim Horton’s finally be coming to Aberdeen? Well if the doughnut and coffee chain’s ambitions are anything to go by, the answer is yes.

The firm has confirmed it hopes to open in “every major city and town” creating around 2,000 jobs.

And with Taco Bell recently opening it’s first north-east restaurant on Aberdeen’s Union Street, there’s potential for a second North American chain to establish a foothold in the city.

The Canadian coffee and doughnuts chain opened its first store in Glasgow in 2017.

Since then the company has expanded across the country, with 12 locations now open in Scotland, with a further 11 elsewhere in the UK.

In 2018, plans for a branch in Inverness were submitted, which would have seen the firm opening a drive-thru at the Telford Street Retail Park.

The next opening is planned for Milton Keynes in December.

However, following aa 37% jump on year-on-year sales, the firm has pledged to expand to even more locations.

Tim Hortons UK & Ireland chief commercial officer Kevin Hydes said: “Despite challenging times for the sector, our drive-thru and flagship locations have delivered exceptional performance and our model is proving to be well attuned to the evolving needs of customers at this time.”

According to The Telegraph the company is on the hunt for new drive-thru locations across the UK.