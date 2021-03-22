Tiger King star Carole Baskin to share experiences with Aberdeen students

It was one of the biggest shows of early lockdown, with millions tuning in to watch the bizarre feud between its two stars unfold.

Tiger King, which turned the spotlight on big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US, was devoured by 64 million households – all keen to see how the row between animal park owner Joe Exotic and activist Carole Baskin would end.

For Joe Exotic – also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage – it ended in a 22-year jail term after he tried to have the Baskin killed by a hitman.

But Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, has been catapulted to fame and will tomorrow share her experiences with a group of media students from NesCol in Aberdeen.

Show gave Baskin the chance to step up campaigning

The 59-year-old – known for her signature look of tiger stripes and leopard print outfits – originally felt the show had missed the opportunity to expose the mistreatment of big cats by private owners, but has found ways to now use it to strengthen her campaign.

She said: “Sharing my story with a Scottish college audience will be something new for me and it should be great fun. I’m looking forward to answering lots of questions and to speak about my work here in the US as well as the causes that are closest to my heart.”

The one-hour online session follows a virtual class with zookeeper John Reinke, another of Tiger King’s central characters.

The opportunities have been secured by student Johnny Brooks with the support of creative industries lecturer Gavin Gilmour.

‘Wonderful’ way to show the role of social media in TV production

Mr Gilmour said: “As part of the TV course we like to feature talks with industry professionals locally and internationally. Thanks to Johnny’s endeavours we were able to secure an online question and answer session with John Reinke and it was very well received by students.

“After the success of that event, we have been fortunate to secure a similar opportunity with Carole Baskin.

“It will be themed on the role of social media in modern TV documentary production, leaning heavily on Carole’s experiences. It’s a wonderful way to bring the theory to life in a way that students can really relate to.”

Second year TV student Mr Brooks added: “The success of Tiger King and everything that surrounds it has been such a big talking point over the past year and I thought it would be brilliant to find out more from those who were involved. I made contact with John initially and wasn’t sure if it would be possible to set something up, but he was very generous with his time.

“I was really keen to get Carole involved too, to hear more about her experiences, and we’re very appreciative of her taking the time to speak to us.”