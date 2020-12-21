North-east hospitality businesses have spoken of their disappointment and fears for the future over the looming level four restrictions.

Calls for more support for the troubled hospitality sector, as well as retail have been made.

On Boxing Day, the whole of mainland Scotland will be placed into the Level 4 restrictions – the highest of the five tiers – for at least three weeks.

Non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants will have to shut except for takeaways, drive-throughs and deliveries. Only essential travel will be permitted.

The news follows confirmation from scientists of a faster-spreading coronavirus strain.

Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day.

A “strict travel ban” has been maintained between Scotland and the rest of the UK over the festive period – including Christmas Day.

The latest figures published on Sunday show Scotland recorded three deaths from coronavirus and 934 positive tests in the past 24 hours, although the Scottish Government cautioned that technical issues over the weekend may have disrupted the statistics.

The daily test positivity rate has risen to 5.1% from 4% the previous day.

In the Grampian health board area 128 cases have been confirmed in the past day. The region’s total is now 6,264.

The owner of DaVinci Italian restaurant, based on the city’s Alford Lane, Elena Ionascu, said staff fear for the future of the restaurant.

She said: “We’ve tried so hard to survive but it just seems impossible now. This year we don’t even have one booking for a Christmas meal.

“On top of that we had a lot of bookings for December 27, 28 and 29 when people were hoping to see each other before the end of the year, but obviously they have all had to be cancelled.

“We’ve decided just to close down, we won’t be doing takeaways either because it isn’t worth it.

“We have a lot of stock ordered in so we will probably just donate that to a food bank. We’ve spent £500 on food so we don’t want it to go to waste.”

Martin McAuley is the director of Watermelon Catering, which operates five eateries within Aberdeen.

He said: “I think it was a bit of a shock. We were all expecting the reduction in Christmas activity but I don’t think many of us were anticipating a full-on lockdown.

“It’s really disappointing and it means our five venues will be closed. We may consider doing some sort of takeaway service but it probably won’t be worthwhile.

“A lot of people will be put back on furlough which is also disappointing because we have spent a lot of time, effort and money into putting all of the safety measures in place and making sure it is a good environment.

“To date, we haven’t been contacted by Test and Protect in any of our venues so hopefully that shows our measures are working.

“We feel we’ve done a good job of meeting the criteria, so it is sad that we’re now going back to closure.

“We had quite a lot of bookings after Christmas and we had extended things like our festive afternoon teas into the first week of January, so we’ve got a lot of cancellations.

“However the priority is public safety and if the data is there to support the decisions, then we can’t really argue with that.”

Simon Cruickshank, co-owner of The Ploughman and The Richmond Arms in Peterculter, said the restaurant was forced to cancel a funeral as a result of the “worrying” restrictions.

He said: “All our staff are on furlough from Monday and we will be closing from Christmas Eve for three weeks.

“We will see what happens after that, but I don’t think there will be any relaxation of the rules until the end of January at the earliest.

“On New Year’s Day we were fully booked for three different sittings and we were making it a big family day but all of the customers will have to be refunded now.

“We also had a funeral booked for December 28 for someone who died from Covid-19, so I had to phone the family to say that we’re going to have to close.

“That means there will be no funeral now which is really sad.

“It’s worrying times for the hospitality trade, and especially hotels which would probably have had a lot of bookings for people coming up to visit family over Christmas – but now that isn’t allowed.”

Colin Cameron, who owns the Kirkgate Bar, The Bridge and Masada Bar, believes there will be a number of pubs unable to reopen after the lockdown.

He said: “I’m very disappointed because I don’t think our figures are nearly as bad as they are down south.

“A lot of the customers will be very disappointed to miss Boxing Day even if they aren’t getting a drink. It’s a big day for sports such as football and racing but obviously, we won’t be open to let them see that.

“I think the general feeling is that it could be the end of January before we get to open again.

“I’m in the fortunate position where my three pubs will still be there to open after the lockdown, but I think there it will be a number of pubs which won’t be able to open.

“We changed the pubs into bistros and served main meals and it was working really well. Everybody got used to that so it’s disappointing this is happening.

“However the restrictions are happening all over the country so it’s not as if Aberdeen is being treated any differently than other places.”

Stuart McPhee, director of Siberia Bar and Hotel and spokesman for Aberdeen Hospitality Together said: “Businesses across not just Aberdeen but Scotland will be asking what support is going to be there for us, we have perfectly functioning businesses that play a vital role in raising taxes that pay for public services.

“We are a sector that has seen the least amount of funding come to us out of all the four nations in the UK and I think that needs to be brought back into balance.

“We will need to engage with the furlough scheme to keep staff, but if at the end of the day there are no businesses for staff to be furloughed to, unemployment will skyrocket.”

Meanwhile Craig Adams, owner of the city’s Krakatoa bar, believes the safety of the public shouldn’t be put at risk.

He said: “I don’t disagree with the need for a lockdown and I expected the level four announcement given the way the figures are heading.

“The coronavirus is spreading fast and I don’t think people should be indoors. After all we’ve been through this year, it would be silly to jeopardise our progress now for the sake of the hospitality industry.

“We were likely going to be closed until at least March anyway. We’re working on fitting a ventilation system that would give the same level of ventilation as you would get outdoors.

“But that still won’t allow us to open because we don’t get any special dispensation for having that system. If we are able to open, however, it will be much safer for ourselves and our customers.”

Chief Executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson said the new year would bring “difficult decisions” for some firms, he also called for support for the retail and hospitality sector.

He said: “It is well documented that up to 90% of annual sales profit can be achieved in the run up to Christmas and New Years sales, it really drives home the importance of the festive period.

“We had sat in level 2 and that was manageable from a retail sense as we had a captive audience from Aberdeenshire being able to come into the big city to do their shopping.

“I think difficult decisions will be made in the new year by some of the businesses on the high street, the plea from our perspective is that we need to help retail and hospitality in the short and long term.

“What we aren’t speaking about is the state of the towns and cities once we get into that recovery stage, we can appreciate in the crisis right now the reaction to short and medium-term problems, but what are we going to come back to?

“There have been cases where people have had to fold and give up, the hope is that government will be receptive and give support.

“As a business organisation, it is incumbent on us at Aberdeen Inspired to get that support to help both hospitality and retail, both of which have been hit hard.”