Tickets to see Steps perform at Aberdeen’s P&J live go on sale TODAY

Pop legends Steps are set to visit Aberdeen on their 2021 tour.

Claire, H, Faye, Lisa and Lee will play the P&J Live on November 13 next year as part of their UK tour What The Future Holds.

It comes on the back of their new album of the same title, due to be released on November 27 this year.

Tickets are expected to be snapped up for the concert, which will also boast Sophie Ellis-Bextor as a special guest.

Tickets for the What The Future Holds tour will go on general sale from today 10am.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

