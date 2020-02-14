Tickets for stand-up comedian Jon Richardson’s Aberdeen show are now on sale

Tickets for comedian Jon Richardson’s Aberdeen show are now on sale.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown star is coming to the Granite City as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival and will perform at the Music Hall on Saturday October 10 as part of a 29-day tour of the UK.

His new show, the Knitwit, will examine such pressing issues as “will the recycling be put out on the right day” and “who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine”.

The TV personality is has also appeared on a number of panel shows, and is the host of Dave’s Ultimate Worrier with his new sitcom, Meet The Richardsons, coming up.

He also appeared in 2019’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, where he lost to Russell Brand.

Jon has previously toured the UK for 18 months with his critically acclaimed Old Man tour, and has released bestselling DVD’s of his earlier sell-out tours such as Funny Magnet and Nidiot.

