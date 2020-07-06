Tickets now on sale for Aberdeen charity’s virtual variety show

Tickets are now available for an upcoming Aberdeen charity’s virtual variety show.

The Charlie House BIG Sunday Showcase will be screened online via Zoom on August 2 from 6pm, and aims to shine a light onto the best hidden talent in the north-east.

Funds raised from ticket sales will go directly towards the charity, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

It has seen an increase in requests for support since the start of lockdown, and hopes to continue supporting families to the same high standards even though its major annual fundraising events had to be cancelled.

The evening will be hosted by Steven J Innes.

The event is open to everyone of all ages, abilities and skills, and anyone living in the north-east can create a video submission.

Entries will be whittled down with a shortlist of 12 finalists selected by a judging panel, all of whom will be showcased on the night.

The public will be asked to vote in an online poll, with the winner walking away with The BIG Sunday Showcase trophy and prizes, including a visit to Original 106FM, restaurant and food vouchers and other goodies.

Applications close on July 20 at midnight, with forms available via www.charliehouse.org.uk/events/the-big-sunday-showcase

Tickets can be purchased from Event Brite, and cost £10 per household, with an additional booking fee on top of £1.37.