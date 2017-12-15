Tickets go on sale for Supervet’s first live stage show in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s animal lovers are in for a treat as The Supervet will bring his first live stage show to the North-east – and tickets are onsale now.

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who has won a legion of fans with his acclaimed Channel 4 series, will be at the AECC on Friday, November 9, next year.

His live show, Welcome To My World, is billed as a groundbreaking event and a must for all animal lovers and fans of the TV show alike.

It will see Noel tell audiences about his life story and how he became The Supervet his fans know and love.

Noel said: “Come with me on a journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible.

“I am so excited to bring you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world.”