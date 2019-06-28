Tickets for Wet Wet Wet’s P&J Live gig are on sale now

Tickets for Scottish chart-topping legends Wet Wet Wet’s Aberdeen gig are on sale now.

The four-piece, who have sold more than 15 million records worldwide, will play P&J Live on Saturday November 2.

They announced a new six-date Scottish tour kicking off in the Granite City earlier this week.

Wet Wet Wet will perform some of their biggest hits including Love Is All Around, Good Night Girl, Sweet Little Mystery and more.

History is to repeat itself as the band were the first act to play the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre when it opened its doors in March 1990.

Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi, legend Elton John, rock musician Alice Cooper and comedian Russell Howard are among other artists set to perform at the brand new venue.

To buy tickets, click here.