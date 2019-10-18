Tickets for The Script and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe shows at Aberdeen’s P&J on sale today

Tickets for two major music acts heading for the north-east to perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live will go on sale this morning.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will release tickets to their show at 9am while The Script fans will be able to get their hands on tickets at 9.30am.

The two acts will perform at the state-of-the-art venue next year.

Musical duo Ball & Boe will bring their Back Together tour to Aberdeen on the back of their new album, which is due to be released on November 1 and will perform at the venue on February 23.

Irish band The Script, who have a reputation for fantastic live gigs, will a play P&J Live on March 13.

Tickets for Ball & Boe will go on sale at 9am today and are available here.

Those interested in getting tickets for The Script can purchase them here from 9.30am.

When you buy concert tickets through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information.