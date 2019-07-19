Tickets for Rod Stewart and Gerry Cinnamon’s P&J Live gigs on sale at 9am

Tickets for two of the most eagerly-anticipated gigs at P&J Live are set to go on sale at 9am.

After a massive gig at the AECC earlier this week, Rod Stewart confirmed he would be back in the Granite City.

He will play the new venue on Saturday December 7 as his biggest ever UK tour rocks on.

Rod said: “You know I love performing in Scotland, so as well as my three shows down the road in Glasgow I’m coming to Aberdeen again, too.

“It will be great to see you all again so get ready to party with me this December.”

And last week it was confirmed Gerry Cinnamon would be performing at the state-of-the-art venue on November 23.

His P&J Live gig will be one of only two Scottish dates added to his UK and Ireland arena tour, which has seen tickets snapped up across the country.

Gerry has won a massive fan following for his anthemic tracks, laced with social commentary, from rabble-rousing singalongs to big ballads, including hits like Belter and Sometimes.

His self-produced and self-released debut album, Erratic Cinematic, was a chart success, won critical acclaim and has had more than 70 million streams on Spotify.