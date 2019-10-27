Tickets for north-east town’s Christmas panto go on sale

Tickets are now on sale for a north-east pantomime.

Ellon Parish Church Group are getting organised for their 2019 production of Peter Pan which starts next month.

The famous tale of the boy who did not grow up will be held at the Ellon Kirk Centre.

There will be five performances of the show from November 30 to December 3.

There will one performance on November 30 at 11.30am and the following day there will be two at 2.30pm and 6pm.

Performances on Monday and Tuesday start at 7pm.

Tickets are now on sale at the Kirk Centre coffee shop and during rehearsals on Wednesday evenings.

They are priced £6 and £4 for children.