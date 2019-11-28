Tickets for Little Mix’s gig at Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park are on sale now

Tickets for chart-toppers Little Mix’s Aberdeen gig are on sale now.

The global music sensations announced they will bring their Summer 2020 tour to Hazlehead park on Sunday July 26, as one of 21 dates across the UK.

The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including Woman Like Me, Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year.

“We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”

The band sparked controversy earlier this year when they cancelled a gig due to take place at P&J Live in October, angering many of their north-east fans.

Since 2011, the X Factor winners – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – have established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17m Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion Youtube views and collated 12bn streams worldwide.

Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No 1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum-selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

Little Mix have firmly established their reputation as one of the hardest-working live groups around. Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, they have just completed their mammoth LM5 Arena Tour which took cities across Europe, the UK and Ireland including an amazing five sold out dates at London’s O2 Arena.

