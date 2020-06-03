Tickets for Derren Brown’s Aberdeen shows set to go on sale

New shows are going on sale for His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and Lemon Tree for the first time since lockdown began.

Aberdeen Performing Arts said tickets will be on sale from Monday for master illusionist Derren Brown, rock ‘n’ roll stalwarts The Quire Boys and music and visual extravaganza Exile Of The African Warrior.

APA chief executive Jane Spiers said “With our venues temporarily closed, we are focusing on creating a great programme for 2021.

“To lead our first on sales since lockdown with an act the calibre of Derren Brown is exciting and ensures we all have something to look forward to.”

Derren will visit His Majesty’s Theatre for a five-day stint from March 30 to April 3 next year, with a new performance titled Showman. It will be the first time the multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion has played Aberdeen since a hugely successful run in 2014.

The illusionist announced his UK tour, including Aberdeen, last week.

He said: “All I can reveal at this point is that the show will ultimately be about you, the audience member, because that’s what I find most interesting.

“There are places I’d like to take you where we haven’t been before. I always aim to have it deliver more than you’d expect.

“I’m excited to be at the starting point of that process and getting it on the road will be my favourite part of the year.”

The Quireboys will perform at The Lemon Tree on February 6 as part of a UK tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album A Bit Of What You Fancy.

They will perform the album in its entirety, including tracks Whippin’ Boy, I Don’t Love You Anymore, Hey You and There She Goes Again.

The Quireboys are also re-recording the album with a release date set for July 1.

Meanwhile, Exile of the African Warrior will take place on May 8 at the Music Hall. Blending African music, storytelling, energetic dancing, vibrant costumes and humour, the show tells the tale of how an exiled African Warrior became a legend.

Jane said: “We’d like to thank all of our customers for their incredible support, and we will be ready and waiting to welcome everyone back once it’s safe to do so.

“In the meantime, please bear with us while we deal with sales and show enquiries as we are currently operating with a vastly reduced number of staff due to the government job retention scheme.”

More shows are expected to be announced by APA in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the three newly-announced shows will be on general sale from Monday, June 8.

Friends of APA will be able to buy tickets for Derren Brown from this Friday, June 5.