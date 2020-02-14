Tickets for Bryan Adams’ P&J Live show are on sale now

Tickets for iconic rocker Bryan Adams’ Aberdeen show are now on sale.

The Canadian icon is the brain behind hit records such as Heaven and karaoke favourite Summer of ’69.

He will play the P&J Live on Friday May 8 for night full of classics including (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, from the film Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, which broke UK chart records after it stayed at No 1 in the UK for 16 weeks.

This is his only Scottish date and his last performance in the north-east was in 2016 when his MoFest gig attracted 12,000 fans.

The 60-year-old star said: “I am beyond thrilled that we are able to extend the Shine A Light tour into 2020 throughout the UK and I can’t wait to return from my home away from home.”

