Tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live to go on sale tomorrow

Tickets for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019, which is being held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, will go on sale at 9am tomorrow.

Tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019, which is being held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, will go on sale tomorrow.

The biggest awards in the sporting calendar, this will be the first time the event has been held in the north-east.

Presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, the awards will take place at the city’s world-class new entertainment venue P&J Live on December 15.

This will only be the second time the awards have been held in Scotland after Glasgow’s SSE Hydro hosted it in 2014.

Broadcast live from the Granite City on BBC One and BBC One HD, the ceremony will celebrate a huge year of sport, attracting thousands to Aberdeen’s P&J Live – with even more people tuning in to watch the awards.

Tickets cost £45 + booking fee/service and will go on sale at 9am and can be purchased here

For information on hospitality packages, click here.

When you buy concert tickets through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information.