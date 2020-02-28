Tickets for Aberdeen airport’s Runway Run set to go on sale

A fun run with a difference will be winging its way to Aberdeen once again this summer – and tickets are expected to be snapped up soon.

Aberdeen International Airport is inviting kind-hearted runners to take part in its annual Runway Run on June 20 to have some summer fun while raising money for good causes.

On a course like no other, runners will complete two lengths of the airport’s runway, which will be specially lit for the midnight event.

The run has taken place for the last two years and the current course record stands at 11 minutes and 14 seconds for men and 13 minutes and nine seconds for women.

But there are just 300 tickets available and they are set to sell quickly when they go on sale on Monday night.

The event is being organised by the airport’s operations team and CHC Helicopters.

The airport’s managing director Steve Szalay said: “Last year’s event was a huge success.

“This year participants will have the opportunity to run just after the longest day.

“We’d encourage runners of all abilities to apply for a space in the most exclusive running event in the region.”

And CHC helicopter captain Ryan Broadhurst said: “Working with the airport team to co-ordinate the challenge and bring 300 runners to the runway for charity is really special.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to everyone who engaged with us last year and look forward to welcoming everyone back for this summer’s race.”

Last year’s event raised more than £15,000 for Befriend A Child and Veterans With Dogs, and the charities that will benefit from this year’s run are yet to be announced.

All participants will start at the same time and complete two lengths of the lit runway totalling 3.5km.

There is also a chance for teams of 12 to compile run times with friends as part of the team marathon category.

The team marathon record is three hours, 13 minutes and two seconds.

Tickets will be £25 with a target sponsorship of £100 per participant. They are available from the official Runway Run website – aberdeenrunwayrun.co.uk – at 6pm on Monday.