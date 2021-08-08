Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Tickets flying out’ as Aberdeen nightclub reopens its doors tonight at midnight

By Kirstin Tait
08/08/2021, 9:36 pm Updated: 08/08/2021, 9:55 pm
George McKenzie, General Manager of Cheerz Bar, Exchange Street, Aberdeen.
Restrictions end at midnight tonight – which means clubs open their doors for the first time in 17 months.

And party-goers are raring to go as Cheerz nightclub in Aberdeen prepare to welcome back around 150 excited guests, with “tickets flying out” for tonight’s midnight party.

It comes as Scotland officially moves “beyond level 0” from midnight tonight. 

The club are hosting a “classic cheesy Cheerz night” with their resident DJ blasting all the classics from Venga Boys, Kylie Minogue and the Spice Girls.

George Mckenzie, operations and premises manager at Cheerz says he “has been waiting for this day for ages”.

“It was great when the news came through – it should have happened a long time ago but it’s certainly great news to get open again,” he said.

“Tonight is about being open for two hours and giving the staff an idea of how it works with the new restrictions like the mask wearing – we are going to try it out and see how we can make it work.

“Customers don’t need to socially distance. It’s just mask-wearing and Track and Trace as per the guidance.

“Staff need to wear face masks and customers need to wear face masks when they approach the bar, but if they are dancing, drinking or seated they don’t need to wear a mask.

“It’s a wee bit confusing but we just have to go with what the guidelines say.”

After of opening solely as a “pub in a club” while under Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Mckenzie says “it will be weird” to have almost four times more people in the venue.

“It is going to be really good to open the nightclub tonight to see how it works. It is a sort-of trial tonight and we have our welcome back party on Friday which has already sold 300 tickets.

“We are mainly a late night premises so our busiest hours were between 11pm and 3am and being under the restrictions we were under was really difficult for the business and it was a rough period to get through so it’s really good that the doors are finally open and we can hopefully see some turnover.

“All the staff are excited, they are all messaging me asking what we are doing and how we will do it.

“Customers are definitely raring to get back – I put up an event this morning to gage how much staff I was going to need and tickets were basically flying out for the party at midnight to 2, so I am hoping that there will be 100-150 people coming.”

Cheerz, on Exchange Street will be open from 00.01am tonight to welcome back customers to their nightclub for the first time since March 2020.

Tickets for their official welcome back party on Friday (August 13) are also on sale now. 