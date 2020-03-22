Tickets available for north-east mental health seminar

Clubs and their members throughout Aberdeenshire are encouraged to secure their tickets now for an event dedicated to supporting them.

A workshop seminar is being held about mental health and the role clubs can play in supporting and strengthening it within the community.

The event takes place at the Axis Centre in Newmachar on Saturday March 28 from 10am-3pm.

Former Marine Paul Barrett, who was left with life-changing injuries when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan, will be talking at the event,

In addition, there will be a presentation from SAMH.

It will be about how groups can provide a supporting environment and play a crucial part in raising mental health awareness in communities.

Tickets cost £10 including lunch, with refreshments throughout the day.

Tickets can be booked online.