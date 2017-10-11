Ticket prices at AECC to rise by 65p in bid to tighten security following Manchester Arena terror attack

Gig-goers will be faced with extra charges at the North-east’s biggest concert venue as a result of the increasing terrorist attacks being carried out around the world.

In an effort to heighten security, ticket prices for all future gigs at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre and the BHGE Arena will be raised by 65p in order to pay for the extra measures which include increased staff, security equipment and extra bag searches.

The facility fee is being introduced at all SMG Europe Venues, which includes the Manchester Arena which a suicide bomber targeted in May at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Twenty-two people died and 250 were injured in the blast which killed Barra schoolgirl Eilidh MacLeod. She was just 14.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre was seriously injured and has still not fully recovered.

If the AECC BHGE Arena was to sell out, each performance would generate an additional £5,525 to be spent on security.

John Sharkey, executive vice president, European operations, at SMG Europe, said the measures were being put in place to ensure customers have a “relaxed and enjoyable experience”.

He said: “The security of our visitors is paramount, and in light of events across western Europe over the last year, new security measures are being implemented at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre and the BHGE Arena to cover patron arrival, experience and egress.

“A facility fee of 65p has been added to ticket prices for future events as part of the cost of the overall increased operational security infrastructure.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said the fee increase was a small price to pay.

She said: “An additional charge of 65p per person in order to help the AECC up its security is a small cost which could have a big impact in protecting the lives.”