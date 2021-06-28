Ticket details revealed ahead of Aberdeen TEDx event

Organisers have revealed how members of the public can get their hands on tickets for Aberdeen’s first TEDx event.

The one-day community conference, which has been arranged by volunteers from the city’s Vanguard initiative, is designed to inspire new ideas and drive the region’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

Ticket applications will open on Wednesday June 30, and can be accessed on the TEDx Aberdeen website and social media channels.

Applicants will be asked to explain why they want to attend, and those who are successful will be emailed a link from where they can purchase tickets.

Each ticket, which includes access to the entire programme of 10 talks, lunch and refreshments, costs £30.

Event will be ‘unique’

The event’s audience experience co-ordinator Nicole Chidester said: “TEDx events are unique in the way they are organised, curated and attended. TEDx event programmes comprise speakers and video content to inspire connections, conversations and the power of ideas to spark change – people leave TEDx events feeling inspired and motivated.

“We’re really excited about our speaker line up and I know they can’t wait to share their ideas on July 31.

“We also can’t wait to hear more about the people who want to attend TEDxAberdeen. Our audience are the final element to the success of the event, their attendance and willingness to participate will make TEDxAberdeen come alive.

“Organising a face to face event in the middle of a global pandemic has been a learning experience.

“We’d like to thank prospective TEDx attendees for their patience as we navigate the constantly changing situation. We have worked closely with our host venue Aberdeen Arts Centre to ensure we adhere to Covid-19 guidance for events and host the maximum number for our event.

“We’re also working closely with student volunteers from the North East Scotland College events course. The pandemic has curtailed their work experience and we’re delighted to be in a position to provide some students with a chance to manage elements of the event process.”

With a theme of “new ways of seeing old things”, TEDx will be held on July 31 at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The ticket portal will close at 10pm on July 5, and successful applicants will be notified by July 9.