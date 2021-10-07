Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Thursday courts round-up – badgers baiters and hand saw attackers

By The crime and courts team
07/10/2021, 6:00 pm

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Jail warning for badger baiter

A man whose dog was seriously injured while badger baiting has been warned he has “one foot in jail” as it emerged he is not accepting responsibility for his crime.

Liam Taylor’s male Bull Lurcher, called Brock, had his nostril partly ripped off, lost teeth and suffered facial and paw injuries during the illegal and cruel hunt.

Liam Taylor

The 32-year-old was caught after graphics showing the dog’s injuries, as well as “trophy photos” of him hunting using the dog, were ordered online and the concerned business owner reported the suspected abuse.

Officers from the Scottish SPCA animal welfare charity found the injured dog at Taylor’s home in Deyhill, Macduff, suffering from injuries consistent with “pig digging”, the term often used for badger baiting.

Former lorry driver raped girls

A married pervert raped two young girls as they slept over at his house.

Joseph Holmes, 64, pounced on the victims at the property in Rattray, Aberdeenshire, between January 1999 and December 2020.

The former lorry driver also sexually assaulted two further girls at the same time and place, including in his attic.

The offences only came to light when one of the rape victims handed her mum a note of what happened, which sparked a full investigation with more victims coming forward.

Holmes pleaded guilty to raping the two victims as well as a series of sexual assaults on one of them and the two other girls.

Man who ransacked hairdresser jailed

A lout who broke into and ransacked a city centre hairdresser has been jailed after repeatedly breaching a curfew.

Colin West was previously handed a curfew by Sheriff Philip Mann after admitting breaking into Demilo on Little Belmont Street and stealing an iPhone and a pair of scissors between October 23 and 24 last year.

Colin West.

He also admitted breaking into Bramble Brae Primary School and stealing a bank card and money on June 9 2020, and breaking into Orchard Brae Primary School and stealing a key on August 4 2020.

The 52-year-old was handed a 12-month restriction of liberty order to remain within his home address between set times, but has now appeared back in court, where he admitted repeatedly breaching the order.

Uninsured speeder avoids ban

An uninsured driver caught speeding at over 100mph on a Highland road has been allowed to keep his licence.

Ryan Mackenzie, 40, of Ardival, Strathpeffer, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court today having previously pled guilty to charges of speeding and driving without insurance.

The court heard that a police speed trap clocked offshore engineer Mackenzie doing 107mph on the Achanalt Straight section of the A832 on August 8 2020.

But Sheriff Margaret Neilson decided against banning the worker, who travels the country in the course of his work, choosing instead to fine him a total of £640 and endorse his licence with nine penalty points.

Hand saw attacker jailed

A thug has been jailed for more than five years after a crime spree that included attacking a have-a-go hero with a hand saw.

A woman spotted Arran Baird taking items from her son’s car at Banavie Court, Ellon, and when her partner rushed outside to challenge him, Baird became aggressive and violent.

Arran Baird was jailed for more than five years.

The man restrained Baird, 37, but in the struggle Baird lashed out with a hand saw, leaving his victim with cuts to his neck, chest and stomach.

However, the brave man still managed to keep hold of his assailant until police arrived, and Baird has now been handed a lengthy prison term after admitting 10 charges.

Train tracks trespasser

Trains to and from Aberdeen were halted and a major search was launched after a drunk 20-year-old went walkabout on a railway line.

Shea McGarrell was spotted wandering up an embankment towards the tracks in Portlethen on May 18, sparking concerns.

Police officers, sniffer dogs and fire crews spent almost two hours scouring the area for him before he was found safe and well.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard McGarrell was found on the tracks drunk, unsteady and confused and was taken into custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.