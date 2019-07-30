Thunderstorm warning issued for Moray

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the north-east.

The alert, for Moray and the north western fringes of Aberdeenshire – including Keith and Huntly, will come into force at 3pm today.

According to the forecaster, scattered slow-moving, thundery showers are expected to bring disruption to travel.

The warning will be in place until 11.59pm.

Residents in the area can expect potential flooding and difficult driving conditions.

There may also be power cuts caused by lightning strikes.